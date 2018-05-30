DeWitt County considering new shooting range

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - For the second time, plans for a controversial LeRoy Rifle and Pistol Club facility are being considered.

The DeWitt County Board will consider a special-use permit. The facility would be near Waynesville.

The gun range would also serve as a meeting center.

The Zoning Board of Appeals sent a recommendation to approve the gun range to the county board after a 4-2 vote.

Those against building the range worry property values in the area will drop and homeowners will be impacted by noise.

Supporters claim property values will not be drastically impacting and said the club is already looking for ways to control noise levels.