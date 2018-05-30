Police: Man tried luring young teen jogger into his car

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are warning of "stranger danger" after they said a man tried luring a young Champaign girl into his car.

Tuesday afternoon around 2:30, a young teen was jogging in the area Dobbins and Roland streets in northwest Champaign.

Police said a person described as a bald, light-skinned African American man in his thirties driving a silver vehicle approached the girl.

He pulled up near her several times, trying to initiate conversation and trying to get her to come inside the vehicle.

She did not.

Police are warning people to be on the lookout and to talk to their children about stranger danger.

Tell them never to talk to someone they do not know and never to get inside a stranger's vehicle.

If your child sees something or someone suspicious, call 911 right away to report it.