Lincoln pool opening delayed

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Park District has delayed the pool opening for the summer season due to a mechanical issue.

The shipment of necessary parts needed to get the pool ready has been delayed.

The Lincoln Park District Program Coordinator Abby Neece said they are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The pool was supposed to open May 30.

No new opening date has been given yet.

