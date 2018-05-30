Free summer lunches offered for kids at Decatur parks, schools

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Free summer lunches for children start June 4 in Decatur.

This is the 35th year the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education have partnered to provide free meals at local parks and schools. 2

Meals are available free of charge Monday through Friday, June 4 through Aug. 3 for children aged 18 and under.

Locations and times for lunches include:
                
Location                Lunch                    
Garfield Park            1 - 2 p.m.               
Grant Park               11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Hess Park                1 - 2 p.m.        
Jasper Park              10:30 - 11:30 a.m.        
Johns Hill Park          10:30 - 11:30 a.m.        
Knights of Columbus Park        10:30 - 11:30 a.m.                
Lions Park                1 - 2 p.m.                
Monroe Park             11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.       
Mueller Park                1 - 2 p.m.     
Oak Grove Park            10:30 - 11:30 a.m.        
South Shores Park            11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.         
Torrence Park                11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
      

There will be no free lunch on July 4.

