Free summer lunches offered for kids at Decatur parks, schools

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Free summer lunches for children start June 4 in Decatur.

This is the 35th year the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education have partnered to provide free meals at local parks and schools. 2

Meals are available free of charge Monday through Friday, June 4 through Aug. 3 for children aged 18 and under.

Locations and times for lunches include:



Location Lunch

Garfield Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Grant Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Hess Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Jasper Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Johns Hill Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Knights of Columbus Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Lions Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Monroe Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Mueller Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Oak Grove Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

South Shores Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Torrence Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.



There will be no free lunch on July 4.