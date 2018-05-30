Construction begins at Spalding Park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Construction is beginning at Spalding Park.

An agreement was signed between the Champaign Park District and Champaign Unit 4 School District to start construction as part of the district's expansion referendum.

Improvements being made include renovating the practice baseball field, building a new competition baseball field, new basketball court with LED lighting, a new path system through the park with better lighting, and a new playground in 2019.

Construction starts May 30.

All water fountains will be turned off. Lights at the tennis and basketball courts will be turned off.

Fencing will be installed around the basketball courts and baseball field.

They will also be preparing to demolish the Spalding Recreation Center as well.

The skate park, playground, picnic shelter, and tennis courts will remain open throughout construction. There may be some temporary closings.

The goal is to have the improvements done by spring of 2019.

A Groundbreaking Ceremony will take place May 31 at 1:30 p.m. east of the parking lot within Spalding Park.