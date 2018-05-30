Free senior fraud prevention seminars offered

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Free seminars are being offered to help local seniors learn how to protect themselves from becoming victims of fraud.

State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, is hosting two senior fraud prevention seminars in the beginning of June.

She is partnering with the Illinois Attorney General's office to host the seminars on Monday, June 11.

The first seminar will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, located at 1430 N. 22nd St.

The next seminar will be at 2:00 p.m. at Wyndcrest Assisted Living, located at 4817 Oak Hill Rd. in Rochester.

For more information, or to RSVP, please call Rep. Scherer's constituent service office at 217-877-9636.