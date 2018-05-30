Ameren Illinois upgrading electronic and natural gas meters

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois announced it will be upgrading more than 63,000 electronic and natural gas meters in Christian, DeWitt, Macon Moultrie, Piatt and Sangamon counties.

Customers in the following communities will benefit:

Christian County - Mount Auburn

DeWitt County - Clinton, DeWitt, Lane, Wapella, Weldon

Macon County - Argenta, Boody, Decatur, Elwin, Forsyth, Harristown, Macon, Maroa, Mt. Zion, Niantic, Oreana, Warrensburg

Moultrie County - Dalton City

Piatt County - Cerro Gordo, Cisco, De Land, La Place, Milmine

Sangamon County - Buffalo, Dawson, Illiopolis, Mechanicsburg

"This advanced technology will provide our customers with access to more choices for pricing options and energy efficiency tools to help them manage their energy usage and better control their costs," said Gussie Reed, Division Director for Ameren Illinois serving Christian, DeWitt, Macon Moultrie, Piatt and Sangamon counties. "It will also enable us to more quickly detect system disruptions, prevent outages, and restore service."

The electric and natural gas meter upgrades are scheduled to begin in August.

Benefits of these smart, two-way communication devices include:

A smarter grid. The smart meter works with the other system upgrades that Ameren Illinois is making, including installation of automated switches and sensors that will help the energy company detect and isolate outages and restore service more promptly.

More energy usage control. As technology continues to advance, the energy usage information captured by the smart meter will enable customers to take an active role in controlling their energy usage and costs.

More customer information. Smart meters will deliver usage data to customers through mobile and web-based tools - all designed to help customers better manage their energy use.

Ameren Illinois will contact customers in advance of making the meter upgrades.

You do not need to be home, and upgrades will take about 10-15 minutes.

Installers will never ask for payment of any kind.

Customers with questions can call Ameren Illinois Customer Service at 1-800-755-5000.