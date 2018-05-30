Ammunition found at Litchfield High School

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Litchfield High School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday after ammunition was found inside the school.

Two pieces of ammo were found in the men's bathroom around 8:40 a.m.

Students were taken to a safe location, and parents were notified.

Litchfield police, Illinois State Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and ILEAS Swat Team were brought in to assist in searching the school.

Officials said that due to juveniles being involved in the situation, this is all the information they are able to release at this time.

No students, staff, or law enforcement officers were injured.