More shattered car windows reported on I-74 stretch

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say more cars are taking damage when passing through a stretch of Interstate 74.

State police say it’s happening in the same stretch of road where cars previously reported taking damage between Champaign and Ogden. Drivers say an “unknown object” has shattered windows.

Just before 5 p.m. on May 2, shattered glass from a car window injured a 3-year-old child who was a passenger in a woman’s car.

Troopers say anyone who has seen this happen or knows anything about it needs to call 911 right away.

“We are taking these criminal acts very seriously,” District 10 Commander Capt. Louis Kink said. “Participating in this type of activity can injure or kill a driver or passenger in a vehicle and possibly cause a major crash.”