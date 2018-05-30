Meredosia body discovery investigated as homicide

MEREDOSIA, Ill. (WAND) – The case of a body found in Meredosia is now considered a homicide, state police say.

The discovery happened May 24, when the body of 42-year-old man Robert Utter was found in a vehicle. Troopers confirmed Wednesday that the case is a homicide investigation.

A cause of death is still unknown.

A nearby school in Meredosia, which is home to students between kindergarten and 12th grade, had to go on a soft lockdown after the body discovery.

State police say the investigation remains open and ongoing. Meredosia police are working with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and state police on the case.

Troopers want anyone with information to call ISP District 9 at (217)786-6677.