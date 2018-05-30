Sentencing delayed in 2012 murder case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County’s longest-serving jail inmate will not be sentenced for another two months, according to court documents.

In April, a jury convicted Johnny Ray Priester of murdering Quinton Harden in 2012. Priester was first charged in 2012, but several trial dates since then were vacated.

Priester was scheduled for sentencing May 30, but online court records show he is now scheduled for sentencing August 7.

A group of Priester’s family and friends gathered across from the Sangamon County building Wednesday. They said they believe he is innocent of the murder.

“I would like justice,” said Saveon Green, who is related to Priester by marriage. “I would like justice for him and for Quinton Harden and whoever did that to that man. His family also deserves justice."