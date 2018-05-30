Switching to a city manager form of government in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)-- Committees advocating for and against the switch to a city-manager form of government began meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Two speakers will be presenting their thoughts on the government switch. Former Champaign City Manager Steve Carter will discuss how it works, responsibilities and the parties that will be involved.

On the opposition side, Danville Alderman Brenda Brown and Lloyd Randle will discuss their views on the switch as well. Additionally, Charlez Hanz will be there to discuss his paper, "The Promise and Performance of the City Manager."

The committee encourages all of Danville to attend the meetings and have a better understanding when they have to vote on Nov. 6.