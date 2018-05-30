Police: Man sexually assaulted child to 'punish' her

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A man admitted to sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl as a form of “punishment”, police say.

Officers say they arrested 33-year-old Mattoon man Brandon Herschberger at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. They say he assaulted the child several times through sexual penetration, hitting and slapping her, and trying to smother her with a pillow.

Police say Herschberger admitted to doing those things as “torture” and “punishment” for misbehavior.

He’s facing charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery and is behind bars in the Coles County Jail.