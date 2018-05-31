Glenwood, Rochester advance to sectional finals

DECATUR -- Two steps away from State.



That's where Glenwood and Rochester stand after beating Mt. Zion and Effingham, respectively, on Wednesday night in the 3A sectional semifinals at Decatur's Sunnyside Park on Wednesday night.



Rochester got 14 strikeouts from ace Cam Edmonson and the Rockets scored a rarity: a win against Effingham on a day in which Kentucky commit Zack Lee is on the mound. The Hearts committed five errors in the field and managed only two runs offensively against the red-hot Rockets staff in a 4-2 loss.



Glenwood tagged Mt. Zion for two runs in the first inning and then added seven more in the second frame in a runaway 12-2 win in the nightcap. The Titans' hit parade was paired with a lights-out outing from sophomore star Drew Detmers, whose dad Kris (former Triple-A pitcher) and brother Reid (Louisville sophomore) are well familiar with putting on a show in the playoffs.



Saturday's sectional final between Glenwood and Rochester is set for noon at Sunnyside Park in Decatur.