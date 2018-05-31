1-on-1 with Champaign's Jordan Caroline

Champaign's very own Jordan Caroline shares what it was like to workout in front of Magic Johnson and three other NBA teams, his run to the Sweet 16 with Nevada, his favorite order at Jarling's Custard Cup, trashtalking with Danville's Donte Ingram, his plans for the Final Four-contending Wolf Pack and more!



Jordan was a wrecking ball down low for Nevada last season, averaging 17.7 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. This season he'll team up with the Martin twins and a handful of talented newcomers to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament once again. [This interview was conducted hours before the Martins announced they'd be returning for another year in Reno.]



