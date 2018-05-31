Douglass Park Splash Pad incident being investigated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Officials are investigating a safety concern at the Douglass Park Splash Pad.

The Champaign Park District learned a brick had been left in a dumping bucket at the splash pad.

When water filled the bucket, it tipped, dumping the brick with it near a child. The child was not hurt.

The Splash Pad will remain open, but the park district is asking anyone with information about tampering to contact them directly.

They believe this was a one time, isolated incident.