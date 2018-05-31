Police search for man accused of sexual assault of a child

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND): The Lincoln Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of sexual assault of a child.

There is a felony warrant out in Logan County for Dalton Wines for predatory sexual assault with a child.

If you have information, contact Lincoln/Logan County CrimeStoppers at (217) 732-3000 or the Lincoln Police Department at (217) 732-2151. If your tip leads to an arrest, a payout will be available.