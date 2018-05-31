Two city-owned properties near downtown Champaign being sold

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two city-owned properties near the Campustown area in Champaign are being sold.

The properties are being sold through SVN Auction Services.

One is at 207 E. White Street and the other is 207 E. Stoughton Street.

They are available for purchase individually or as a package



The White Street site is 1.3 acres and is currently used as a public parking lot with 150 spaces. The Stoughton Street parcel is vacant land of slightly more than half an acre.

Officials have said the sites would be perfect locations for more student housing, which is always in demand in Campustown.



The deadline to submit an initial offer/bid is 4:00 p.m. on June 26.

Potential bidders will be notified the following day whether they qualify for the live auction sale at 11:00 a.m. on June 28.

To get information for underwriting the parcels, click HERE.