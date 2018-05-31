Good Samaritan Inn burglarized

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are searching for a burglar after someone stole from the Good Samaritan Inn.

Police said the shed of the property was broken into and two lawn mowers were taken around 9:45 Tuesday night.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police.

