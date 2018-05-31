Hearing rescheduled for man charged in shooting, robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Zachary Bateson, a man charged with attempted murder, was in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

The hearing was reset for July 2.    

The victim told police Bateson and two other people asked her for money, and then shot her on her front porch.

The other two were also arrested and charged in the shooting and armed robbery.

