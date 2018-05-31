Crews use Narcan to save life in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were able to save the life of a person who had overdosed on heroin with the use of Narcan.

Officers got a call that someone had overdosed in the parking lot of the Effingham Police Department.

Naloxone is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially for overdose victims.

A 26-year-old man was unresponsive in a vehicle.

Witnesses said he had ingested heroin.

Two doses of Narcan were administered by officers.

The man was rushed by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Effingham officers are given on-going training with how and when to administer naloxone, and officers have kits provided by St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.