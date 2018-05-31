Stretch of highway to honor fallen trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A stretch of Interstate 74 will now be known as the Trooper Ryan Albin Memorial Highway after both the House and Senate adopted the bill.

The section of I-74 where Albin died from his injuries in a two-vehicle crash on June 28, 2017 will soon have new signs honoring the fallen officer. The designated area for the highway will be between mile post 155 to 160. That's near Farmer City.

The resolution was adopted in the House on May 8 and passed in the Senate on May 28. Both passed unanimously.

The crash happened at mile post 155 at about 3:30 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, an ISP squad car and 2014 Freightliner commercial motor vehicle were involved in a crash while in slowed/stopped traffic near a construction zone. Trooper Ryan Albin was killed and Biko, his K-9 partner, was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74.

Trooper Albin was 37 years old. He joined ISP on Jan. 8 2016.

Hundreds of people gathered for Albin's funeral at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City.