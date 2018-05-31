Rauner to take quick action to enact budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND/AP) - The Illinois House has passed the budget.

The house passed the budget, HB 109 with a 97-18 vote on Thursday afternoon.

Both Democrats and Republicans say the budget is balanced.

Governor Rauner will sign the budget. He tweeted out that his action will be quick.

(1/4) The Fiscal Year 2019 budget is the result of bipartisan effort and compromise. I’ll be taking action quickly to enact the budget into law. — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) May 31, 2018

"With this budget, we can come as close as any General Assembly and Governor in Illinois have in a very long time," Rauner said.

HB3342 Budget Implementation bill passed 100-14 on Thursday afternoon.

The Senate voted 56-2 on a $38.5 billion spending plan Wednesday night. It's for the budget year that begins July 1.

Democrats controlling the General Assembly couldn't agree on a budget during Rauner's first two years. Lawmakers forced him to accept a plan with an income-tax increase last summer.