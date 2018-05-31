Rauner to take quick action to enact budget

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND/AP) - The Illinois House has passed the budget. 

The house passed the budget, HB 109 with a 97-18 vote on Thursday afternoon. 

Both Democrats and Republicans say the budget is balanced. 

Governor Rauner will sign the budget. He tweeted out that his action will be quick. 

"With this budget, we can come as close as any General Assembly and Governor in Illinois have in a very long time," Rauner said. 

 HB3342 Budget Implementation bill passed 100-14 on Thursday afternoon. 

The Senate voted 56-2 on a $38.5 billion spending plan Wednesday night. It's for the budget year that begins July 1.

Democrats controlling the General Assembly couldn't agree on a budget during Rauner's first two years. Lawmakers forced him to accept a plan with an income-tax increase last summer.

