Four-year grant program bill adds Millikin, other schools

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Non-profit colleges, such as Millikin University, are now included in a bill proposing a four-year grant program.

State Sen. Chapin Rose (R – Mahomet) decided to include non-profit schools in House Bill 5020, which previously only supported the grants for public universities, after a talk with Millikin President Dr. Patrick White. The Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants would be available for students in four-year spurts if the bill passes, changing a requirement that made them apply for money every year.

Richland Community College is also included in the bill.

"Dr. White and I discussed the importance of making sure we keep as many students in Illinois, and our non-profit universities are a viable tool in combating the 'brain-drain' of far too many students attending college outside Illinois," Rose said. "Non-profits like Millikin are as important as our four-year universities in ensuring we reverse the enrollment declines across the state and keep more people in Illinois to start their career."

Rose says four-year grants would allow Illinois to compete with other states that already allow similar funding.

“This will also help make college more affordable for the middle class, and provide cost certainty to students and their families,” he added.