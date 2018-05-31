Girl Scout gives Civil War monument a makeover

A Decatur Girl Scout, along with fellow scouts and friends, is giving the Macon County Civil War memorial a new look.

Kaitlin Dickey, a recent MacArthur High School graduate, organized the project for her Girl Scout Gold Award. She and other volunteers plan to replace the monument's flag pole and add new landscaping.

Dickey, a runner, said she often spends time in Fairview Park where the monument stands.

"I'm in this park a lot. It's kind of like one of my second homes," Dickey said. "I knew that I wanted to do something for the Park District, so I started talking to different people, asking around, looking up things myself, and this is what I came up with."

Dickey, along with a team of Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and other friends, plans to continue work on the project Friday and Saturday.