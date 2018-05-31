'Non-profitable' central Illinois Sears to close

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A central Illinois Sears store is closing down as the company considers changes.

Sears Holdings says 15 Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores will close down as leadership “streamlines” company operations. It say each store placed on the list is identified as non-profitable.

The only central Illinois store expected to close is a Sears in Springfield, located at 104 West White Oaks Mall. Three other Sears locations in Vernon Hills, Aurora and Gurnee will also shut down, while a Kmart in Rockford is also expected to close its doors.

CNBC reports Sears Holdings watched sales plummet by 30 percent in the last quarter when compared to a year ago. The network says store closures are actually part of the problem, as two-thirds of the sales issues the company saw in the last quarter are connected to shutdowns.

The stores will close in early September 2018. Sears Holdings says “eligible associates” will be able to get severance and apply to jobs at other stores.

Liquidations sales are expected to start as soon as June 14. Find the PDF detailing the store closure list below.