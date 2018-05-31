Harassment claim rocks Democratic leadership

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The Democratic leadership in the Illinois House took a hit on Thursday as a woman makes allegations of harassment against one of its top lawmakers.

State Representative Lou Lang, (D) Skokie, has resigned his leadership post in the Illinois House after a legislative activist alleged he harassed and humiliated her. But he calls the allegations "absurd."

Lang submitted his resignation from the House leadership. He remains as a member of the Illinois General Assembly.

Medical-marijuana activist Maryann Loncar says she interacted with Lang over the past four years. She says he once touched her low on her back and said: "Does your husband know how lucky he is to have a wife like you?" She says he also once suggested joining her for dinner had she not been with her husband.

Loncar claims the two clashed over medical marijuana, and Lang later said she wasn't welcome in Springfield -- and at one point called her ex-husband to offer his help to "bury" Loncar.

Lang told reporters that Loncar didn't get what she wanted from state government and was mad.

(MaryAnn Loncar speaks to reporters with State Rep. Jeanne Ives)