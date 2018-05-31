Medical marijuana bill passes House and Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill looking to improve short-term medical marijuana access is heading to the governor’s desk.

Rep. Kelly Cassidy sponsors the bill, which successfully moved through the Illinois House with a 72-38 vote and the Senate by a 44-3 margin. In an effort push back against opioid addiction, people who qualify for opioid prescriptions would be able to instead apply for medical cannabis access.

Cassidy says medical marijuana is the better alternative because it’s less addictive for treating pain. She believes it can cut down on opioid issues.

The bill would allow patients to bypass red tape, such as fingerprint scans and background checks, on a short-term basis.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has the sign the bill for it to become law. In the past, he has opposed medical marijuana expansion attempts.