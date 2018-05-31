1 killed in motorized scooter crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a person lost their life in a motorized scooter crash Thursday.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says 60-year-old Atwood man Michael Porter died before 11 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital. The crash happened at Lerna Road and Lincoln Highway, a location south of Mattoon.

Firefighters with the Lincoln Fire Protection District say Porter missed a curve and ended up in a field. He had to be airlifted from the scene.

Northrup says Porter’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday with an inquest possibly coming later.

Charleston firefighters also responded to the scooter crash scene.