National spelling bee journey ends in round three

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois girl’s run in the Scripps National Spelling Bee came to an end in the third round.

Maya Jyothinagaram, who is from Maroa-Forsyth, saw her journey end after spelling the word “pedestrian” correctly but missing out on a high enough score in a spelling test to advance. Spellers have to reach a qualifying overall score to move on to the finals, which happened Thursday.

Jyothinagaram made it to the third round of the competition.

To get to the national stage, the eighth-grader had to win a regional spelling bee in Illinois. She won that competition by spelling the word “agave”.

