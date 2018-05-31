Macon County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A batch of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Macon County.

While no human cases have been confirmed, mosquito experts still want everyone to take precautions.

"As it gets warmer and we have less water out there, West Nile really starts to increase," said Jason Probus, field operations manager for the Macon Mosquito Abatement District. "We stress the three D's: drain, dress and defend."

It's catchy, but it's also helpful — drain excess water around your property, dress in long sleeves and pants at night and defend yourself from dusk until dawn with repellent.

"We can't see all of them and we certainly can't get all of the mosquitoes," Probus said. "If we can have people in their own backyards taking care of their own neighborhood, that's the best message we can get across."

West Nile symptoms include fever and rash. Severe cases can lead to paralysis or even death. If you think you may have contracted West Nile, seek medical treatment.