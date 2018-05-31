ALAH's Hall has arrived as a star in his sport

ARTHUR -- Logan Hall has had one of the most distinguished running careers among any runner in the WAND viewing area, winning medals in cross country and track on an annual basis.



In his final race in an Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond jersey, Hall took first place in the Class 1A mile at the state track meet in Charleston. That went along with his second place finish in the two-mile.



But it's what happened off the track that day that was perhaps most emblematic of Hall's arrival as a "name" in the running community: A group of students asked him to sign their jerseys, then screamed for him as he crossed the finish line in his final race. That's what happens to stars.



Before the ALAH senior joins the Fighting Illini program in Champaign this summer he shares what that experience was like, plus how he felt down the stretch of his final race.