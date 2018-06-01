Some local Target stores to offer same-day delivery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Target shoppers rejoice! The Champaign store and several other locations have announced they will bring same-day delivery starting June 14.

Target will use a shipping service called Shipt to complete deliveries.

Same-day delivery stores in our area will include Champaign, Normal, and Springfield.

To get same-day delivery, you have to order through the Shipt app or website.

Some deliveries could reach you in as little as one hour.

If you are a Shipt member, delivery on orders over $35 will be free. A membership costs $99 a year normally, but is discounted to $49 right now.