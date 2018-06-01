Voting open for Illinois' Bicentennial Coin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Voting is now open to the public to choose the Illinois Bicentennial Coin.

The coin contest asks people to vote for their favorite of five final designs.

The winning design will be minted and distributed to celebrate the bicentennial.

The other side of the coin will feature the state seal.

Electronic votes from the public for the Bicentennial Coin Contest will be accepted from June 1 - June 15.

The final winner will be announced on June 18.

You can vote by clicking, HERE.