Springfield holding hazardous waste collection event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield will host a voucher-only hazardous waste collection on Saturday; 

The collection starts at 8 a.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The program is for city residents who must be registered for a time to drop off their items. 

You can get a voucher online or by calling 217-789-2255. 

Residents who have a voucher can not come early. The city said they must stick to their time slot. Below is a list of items you can bring to the collection. 

  •  Oil based paints              
  •  Paint thinner/strippers
  •  Hobby chemicals            
  •  Fluorescent tubes
  •  Lithium & alkaline batteries
  •  Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides
  •  Antifreeze/coolant
  •  Old gasoline
  •  Lawn chemicals
  •  Drain cleaners
  •  Aerosol paints
  •  Solvents
  •  Mercury thermostats & thermometers
  •  Compact fluorescent bulbs
  •  Lead acid batteries
  •  Fertilizers
  •  Used motor oil
  •  Fuel additives/cleaners
  •  Pool chemicals
  •  Cleaning products
  •  Old & outdated medications

Residents who have questions regarding the program or any items listed or not listed may contact the Office of Public Works at 217.789.2255 or e-mail public.works@Springfield.il.us.

