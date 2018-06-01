Springfield holding hazardous waste collection event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield will host a voucher-only hazardous waste collection on Saturday;

The collection starts at 8 a.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The program is for city residents who must be registered for a time to drop off their items.

You can get a voucher online or by calling 217-789-2255.

Residents who have a voucher can not come early. The city said they must stick to their time slot. Below is a list of items you can bring to the collection.

Oil based paints

Paint thinner/strippers

Hobby chemicals

Fluorescent tubes

Lithium & alkaline batteries

Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides

Antifreeze/coolant

Old gasoline

Lawn chemicals

Drain cleaners

Aerosol paints

Solvents

Mercury thermostats & thermometers

Compact fluorescent bulbs

Lead acid batteries

Fertilizers

Used motor oil

Fuel additives/cleaners

Pool chemicals

Cleaning products

Old & outdated medications

Residents who have questions regarding the program or any items listed or not listed may contact the Office of Public Works at 217.789.2255 or e-mail public.works@Springfield.il.us.