Three arrested after violent home invasion where shots were fired

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were arrested and one is wanted for questioning after shots were fired at a woman during an armed home invasion and robbery.

Police were called to the 400 block of N. 21st St. around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said the victim told them three men burst into his apartment and demanded cash and drugs.

The suspects were armed with at least two rifles.

The resident was assaulted, beaten, and a gun was put to his head.

Two gunshots were fired at a woman during the incident. She was not hit.

The man suffered bruising and cuts.

A police investigation led to three search warrants at homes in Mattoon and Charleston being executed. Two rifles were seized.

21-year-old Chelsea Langenhorst of Mattoon was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of methamphetamine. Police said she helped plan the robbery and made sure the victim was home at the time. Officers said they also found meth on her at the time of the arrest.

19-year-old Deonte Moore of Charleston was charged with home invasion and armed robbery.

A 16-year-old was also taken into custody in Charleston. He is charged with home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police said he was the one who fired shots at the woman. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Vermilion County.

Police are looking for 39-year-old Jaison Peoples of Mattoon. He is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Mattoon police at 235-5451.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and further arrests will be forthcoming, police said.