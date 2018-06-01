Decatur Airport to host Airport Fund Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Airport will host an Airport Fun Day Saturday.

The event will be from 8 until 11.

You can climb aboard the Park District's Striker emergency vehicle, the Scovill Mobile Zoo, and watch a K-9 demonstration.

Kids 8 and up can take a tour of the Air Traffic Control Tower.

A pancake breakfast will be offered for $6 for adults and $4 kids 12 and under.

The EAA will also give plane rides for kids 8 through 17.