"Wear Orange" gun violence awareness event planned for Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local group is asking people to wear orange for Nation Gun Violence Awareness Day this weekend.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will host two events.

On June 1 at 12:30, community members will gather to take a photo wearing orange on the University of Illinois campus.

There will also be a gathering at Westside Park on June 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to honor victims and survivors of gun violence. There will be student performers, voter registration, and refreshments.

Other organizations participating include Rattle the Stars, Bend the Arc, the Champaign Federation of Teachers, CU Public Health, and Crosspoint Human Services.