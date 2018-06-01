Baby TALK holds Grillin' in the Garden event at new location

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Baby TALK is hosting its Grillin' in the Garden event June 1.

The Louisiana-style Seafood Boil fundraiser will be at Progress City on Richland Community College's campus.

Nelson's catering is providing main courses and desserts.

Door 4 craft beer and spiked peach tea will be available.

Live music will be performed by the Jason Gotts Band.

Proceeds go to support Baby TALK's programming for at-risk children and families.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 475-2234.

A ticket includes two drink tickets, dinner, seafood boil, cornbread, pulled pork sliders, and side dishes.

The event is sponsored by HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Earthmover Credit Union, Dynagraphics/Fast Impressions, Mcleod Express, WAND-TV, Panera Bread and Neuhoff Media.