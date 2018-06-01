Air Life helicopter called to I-57 crash near Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - I-57 was shut down at milepost 190 (Mattoon) due to crash at milepost 189 on Friday.

An Air Life helicopter was called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Traffic was being rerouted into Mattoon. The southbound lane was back open around 2:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police say, a 83-year-old woman from Mattoon was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-57 when she crossed into the other lane. A 62-year-old man told police when the woman merged over he was unable to stop in time to avoid crashing into her.

The 82-year-old was air-lifted to an area hospital. There is no word on her condition.

The 62-year-old man was not hurt. The crash is still under investigation.

WAND-TV will update this story with more information as it becomes available.