Man injured after Rantoul shooting

Posted:

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after a morning shooting in Rantoul.

It happened on the 1100 block of Falcon Dr. just before 9:30 a.m.

Police said a man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have taken one man into custody in connection with the shooting, but have not charged him.

