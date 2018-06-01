Go Red for Women luncheon held

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Club hosted a Go Red for Women luncheon Friday.

Go Red for Women is a campaign to raise awareness about heart disease and strokes in women.

Heart disease and strokes cause 1 in 3 deaths among women every year. That is more than all cancers combined.

80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

Go Red for Women pushes women to make lifestyle choices and to know their "heart health story."