Krekel's opening in Champaign Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Krekel's will open in Champaign on Saturday.

The chicken car will be out as the burger and custard fast food restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. in the old Vinny's Pizza building on Kirby.

This is the 9th Krekel's location.

The restaurant will be staying open late that day to satisfy customers.

Most of the staff from the Mount Zion location are being brought over to help with the grand opening.