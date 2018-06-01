Police looking for suspects shooting car windows with BB guns

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cars along the streets of Decatur are falling victim to BB guns, but police say this type of activity occurs almost every summer.

On Wednesday and Thursday evening, a total of five cars were targeted over night. Sgt. Steven Carroll says once school gets out, reports like these are made most often.

Two cars were sitting on Home Park Avenue, and other reports were on North Church and North Gulick.

"Gulick street lies right in-between those two areas,so to get from one to the other, they had to of driven through," Carroll says . "They are basically on the Northwest part of town."

Police say people found their windows broken between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

"The damage estimated between 200-300 dollars per car," Carroll says. "Four of the vehicles had the side windows broken out, either drivers side or passengers side. One the glass windows was almost completely gone."

Although the damage has specifically been to car windows, police say the damage could be much worse.

"A BB gun doesn't seem like much but it could cause significant injury to the facial area or the eye or the temple," Carroll says. "Accidents do happen and the next thing you know, maybe you miss the car and someone is sitting their front porch or walking and you strike a person."

If you have any information on these reports, you can call the non-emergency number or crime stoppers.