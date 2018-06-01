Student homework ban idea gains traction with leaders

STONY POINT, N.Y. (WAND) – A proposal to ban homework might be gaining traction in a New York school district.

School leaders in Stony Point are looking at changing up how they go about homework, and fifth-graders Christopher DeLeon and Niko Keelie say stress from assignments is causing problems. The district said it agreed with where the students are coming from after they petitioned for change.

Asst. Superintendent Kris Felicello says leaders want to turn homework into something that can be “beneficial” for students.

One possibility would be creating a system where parents ask for assignments, but a clear plan is not yet set it stone. WNBC-TV reports the policy is supposed to be set up by the 2018-19 academic year.