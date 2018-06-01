Police: Teen who drowned jumped from bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A teen who died in a drowning jumped from a bridge moments before it happened, police say.

Officers say two teens jumped from the bridge at Madonia Park before one of them started struggling. The other tried to help, but the teen who had issues ended up going underwater.

First responders pulled a 17 or 18-year-old teen from Lake Springfield on Friday afternoon. That person went to St. John's Hospital, where Springfield Sgt. Andrew Dodd says he lost his life.

The teen's name is unknown at this time.

This developing story will be updated as the station learns more.