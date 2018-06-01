Fire truck crashed on way to near-drowning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say a Springfield fire truck that crashed was on the way to a near-drowning in Springfield.

Police say it happened at the intersection of West Taylor Avenue and South Grand Avenue on Friday, when the truck and another vehicle collided.

Firefighters say one or two people went to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers could not provide any details about what led to the crash.

WAND-TV will add more to this developing story as information is released.