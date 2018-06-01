Police: Man sexually assaulted 3-year-old child

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – An 81-year-old man sexually assaulted a small child, police say.

Officers say Alfred Sarver admitted to touching a 3-year-old child in a sexual way three times in the last month. They arrested him on Thursday.

Sarver faces a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault.

He is behind bars in the Coles County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.

Sarver’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 7 in Coles County.