Kids set up food stand to make money, have fun

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A group of Decatur kids figured out a way to make money this summer.

Everything from chips to candy and other snacks could be found at a stand set up in the 700 block of East Clay Street. The group started selling things from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and continued Friday.

“We did this just to have some fun and just to know people and just have responsibility,” one of the kids told WAND-TV’s Colin Cloney.

On Thursday, the group put together $31 in sales with plans to give out even more food before the weekend.

A parent at the stand told WAND-TV she was hoping the stand would help the kids stay motivated while out of school.

It’s unknown how long the group plans to keep the stand running.