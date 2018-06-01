Mother shares bad experience breast feeding at State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - What was supposed to be an exciting trip to the state capital, suddenly turned into a disappointment when Sarah McKinstry, a mother of twins, said the place wasn't an accommodating place to pump her breast.

She said she wasn't given much of an option. McKinstry said her choices were to "go behind a curtain" in one room or go into a restroom. Since she wanted a place with a little more privacy, she chose the restroom.

"Dirty mop, toilet, there's no shelf for the pump to sit on, no chair to sit in and there's no lock on the door," McKinstry said. "I couldn't believe it, I figured even Tammy Duckworth went on maternity leave."

With the current laws regarding breast feeding, McKinstry wants to see more public places should offer lactation rooms for women. However, that's not the case. Aryn Hinton is a lactation counselor in Decatur, she said it is the law for mothers to have a space for pumping or feeding at their jobs. The restroom isn't ideal and the law doesn't apply to women visiting public spaces.

"The best thing I think breast feeding moms can do is ask for spaces," Hinton suggested.

Hinton also suggested mothers should ask for first-aid rooms instead. Plus, she noted that breast feeding is protected by the law.